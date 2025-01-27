Left Menu

LT Foods' Strategic Moves Amid Profits Dip

LT Foods reported a 4.75% drop in net profit to Rs 145.38 crore due to higher expenses, despite a rise in total income to Rs 2,288.25 crore. The company emphasizes brand investment, digitization, and sustainability to enhance its global presence. The board approved stake acquisition in Raghunath Agro Industries.

Updated: 27-01-2025 19:56 IST
On Monday, LT Foods announced a 4.75% decline in its consolidated net profit, amounting to Rs 145.38 crore, primarily due to increased expenses.

Despite the drop in profits, the company's total income experienced a rise to Rs 2,288.25 crore, an increase from Rs 1,949.68 crore recorded in the previous year's corresponding period.

Managing Director and CEO Ashwani Kumar Arora expressed the company's ongoing commitment to investing in brands, maintaining relevance with consumers, and strengthening its global distribution network.

