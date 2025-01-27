LT Foods' Strategic Moves Amid Profits Dip

On Monday, LT Foods announced a 4.75% decline in its consolidated net profit, amounting to Rs 145.38 crore, primarily due to increased expenses.

Despite the drop in profits, the company's total income experienced a rise to Rs 2,288.25 crore, an increase from Rs 1,949.68 crore recorded in the previous year's corresponding period.

Managing Director and CEO Ashwani Kumar Arora expressed the company's ongoing commitment to investing in brands, maintaining relevance with consumers, and strengthening its global distribution network.

(With inputs from agencies.)