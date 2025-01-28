Left Menu

Court Overturns FTC's Auto Dealer Regulations

A U.S. appeals court invalidated Biden administration rules designed to eliminate bait-and-switch tactics by car dealerships. The 2024 regulation would have mandated price transparency, benefiting consumers by saving billions and reducing shopping time. The court ruled procedural errors during rule-making led to the decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 06:03 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 06:03 IST
Court Overturns FTC's Auto Dealer Regulations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A U.S. appeals court has invalidated regulations crafted by the Biden administration aimed at curbing deceptive practices by auto dealerships. The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals, in a 2-1 ruling, determined that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) breached procedural rules by failing to provide adequate notice of the proposed regulation.

The regulation, proposed in 2022 and finalized in January 2024 before being suspended due to legal challenges, sought to establish upfront pricing in advertisements and sales dialogues, while also requiring clear consent from consumers prior to imposing charges. The FTC argued these measures would eliminate unnecessary fees, ultimately saving consumers over $3.4 billion and 72 million hours annually.

The National Automobile Dealers Association contended that the rule would unnecessarily complicate car sales by adding layers of bureaucracy. In his dissent, Judge Stephen Higginson argued that Congress empowered the FTC to enact regulations promoting price transparency, citing substantial consumer harm from current practices and previous enforcement actions against deceptive dealer tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025