India and China Agree to Resume Direct Flights, Easing Tensions

India and China have agreed to restart direct air services, marking an improvement in relations following a 2020 military clash. The resumption of flights signifies a thaw in tensions and a renewed commitment to economic and trade dialogue between the two countries.

Updated: 28-01-2025 07:15 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 07:15 IST
India and China have taken a significant step towards mending strained relations by agreeing to restart direct flight services, nearly five years after they were halted. This move reflects a warming of relations following the infamous military skirmish at their shared Himalayan border in 2020.

At a recent meeting between India's top diplomat and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, both countries committed to negotiating a framework for resuming flights. This is part of a broader strategy to rebuild economic ties that soured post-2020, after India imposed restrictions on Chinese firms, banned numerous Chinese apps, and suspended passenger flights, although cargo services remained operational.

Amidst improving diplomatic dialogue, demonstrated by high-level talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a renewed optimism prevails. Current efforts include targeting economic and trade issues for resolution and exploring substantive steps towards mutual understanding, as remarked by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in discussions with Indian officials.

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

