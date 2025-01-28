Emerging Asia and India: New Epicenters of Global Consumption

A report by the McKinsey Global Institute has revealed a transformative shift in global consumption patterns. Consumption pools are increasingly shifting from traditional strongholds like North America and Western Europe to burgeoning markets in India and emerging Asia. This move underscores the vital role these regions are now playing in the global economic landscape, fueled by rising incomes, changing demographics, and evolving consumer preferences.

The data suggest that by 2050, India and emerging Asia will represent 30% of global consumption at purchasing-power parity, a notable rise from just 12% in 1997. Meanwhile, traditional economic powerhouses such as Advanced Asia, North America, and Western Europe are expected to see their share slashed from 60% in 1997 to just 30%. Such a shift necessitates a swift adaptation from businesses globally, demanding a recalibration of strategies to meet the changing tastes and preferences in these newly dominant markets.

Demographics will play a critical role in shaping the future of global consumption, with seniors projected to account for one-quarter of global consumption by 2050. As developing nations like India offer significant contributions to the global labor pool and consumption growth, their productivity and prosperity become paramount to global economic expansion. However, the complex legal and governance landscapes of these later-wave markets could pose challenges for businesses eager to capture these opportunities.

