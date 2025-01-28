Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Lures Toyota: A Strategic Move for Auto Expansion

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 28-01-2025 11:46 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 11:07 IST
Mohan Yadav Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Japan

The Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, under the leadership of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, is actively courting Toyota to consider establishing operations there. Emphasizing the state’s central location and skilled labor force, Yadav highlighted the myriad investment opportunities available, particularly aimed at enhancing youth training in technical fields.

During a high-stakes meeting between Madhya Pradesh officials and senior Toyota leadership, the focus centered on the company's current operations and future expansion potential in the region. In attendance were top Toyota executives, including Toshiyuki Nakahara and Masahiro Nogi, who expressed a keen interest in stronger trade ties with the state.

Highlighting Madhya Pradesh's burgeoning automobile sector, Yadav pointed to existing major players like Volvo and Mahindra, advocating for Toyota to capitalize on the state’s favorable policies, infrastructure, and competitive advantages. The conversation is set to continue at the forthcoming Global Investor Summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

