Bangladesh Rail Strike: A Standstill for Thousands

Train services across Bangladesh halted as railway workers began an indefinite strike over disputes concerning overtime pay and pension benefits. While authorities attempt to mediate, passengers face travel disruptions and increased costs as they switch to alternative transport options.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 28-01-2025 11:46 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 11:46 IST
Train services across Bangladesh ground to a halt on Tuesday when railway workers launched an indefinite nationwide strike, pressing for overtime pay and pension benefits. The long-standing dispute left hundreds of thousands stranded and prompted last-minute travel adjustments.

The strike hit operations hard, affecting around 400 passenger trains, including more than 100 inter-city services. Additionally, over three dozen freight services by Bangladesh Railway were suspended. With the railway moving approximately 250,000 passengers daily, individuals like Reza Fakir, a folk singer from Kushtia, found themselves scrambling for bus tickets, incurring double travel costs to attend a concert.

Bangladesh's railways ministry assured passengers their pre-booked train tickets could be used on alternative bus services along crucial routes. It expressed its commitment to addressing staff demands, maintaining contact with the finance ministry, and urging workers to cease the strike. The ministry's previous intervention in April 2022 to reinstate pension benefits has not allayed fears of future policy reversals under the current interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus. New recruits face being excluded from receiving these benefits altogether, exacerbating worker concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

