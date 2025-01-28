Hyundai Reports Decline in Q3 Profits

Hyundai Motor India Ltd has announced a significant decrease in its consolidated profit after tax for the third quarter ending December 31, 2024. The company's profit dropped by 19% to Rs 1,161 crore, compared to Rs 1,425 crore in the same period last year.

The auto giant also reported a decline in total revenue from operations, which fell to Rs 16,648 crore, down from Rs 16,875 crore in the previous fiscal year's equivalent quarter. This decrease marks a challenging economic environment for the company.

In the stock market, Hyundai's shares experienced a slight dip, trading 0.24% lower at Rs 1,639.55 per share on the BSE. This financial update points to broader market pressures facing the automotive sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)