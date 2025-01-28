Mumbai's Pollution Conundrum: A Shift to CNG and EVs?
The Maharashtra government has formed a seven-member committee to explore banning petrol and diesel vehicles in Mumbai Metropolitan Region due to escalating air quality concerns. The panel, led by retired IAS officer Sudhir Kumar Shrivastava, aims to report its findings within three months, following the Bombay High Court's concerns over air pollution.
The Maharashtra government has launched a critical initiative to address Mumbai's alarming air pollution by forming a committee that could herald the shift to cleaner vehicle alternatives. The panel, spearheaded by retired IAS officer Sudhir Kumar Shrivastava, comprises various stakeholders tasked with assessing the feasibility of banning petrol and diesel vehicles in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.
The move comes in response to a suo-motu Public Interest Litigation, prompting the Bombay High Court to express concern over the detrimental effects of vehicular emissions on the city's air quality. The court highlighted that current solutions were insufficient to curb pollution, necessitating drastic measures.
With 48 lakh vehicles registered in Mumbai and new registrations increasing annually, the need for sustainable infrastructure becomes imperative. This committee's study, due in three months, will critically inform the region's policy on vehicular pollution and potentially set precedence for other regions grappling with similar challenges.
