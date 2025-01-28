Left Menu

Mumbai's Pollution Conundrum: A Shift to CNG and EVs?

The Maharashtra government has formed a seven-member committee to explore banning petrol and diesel vehicles in Mumbai Metropolitan Region due to escalating air quality concerns. The panel, led by retired IAS officer Sudhir Kumar Shrivastava, aims to report its findings within three months, following the Bombay High Court's concerns over air pollution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-01-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 15:30 IST
Mumbai's Pollution Conundrum: A Shift to CNG and EVs?
Delhi High Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has launched a critical initiative to address Mumbai's alarming air pollution by forming a committee that could herald the shift to cleaner vehicle alternatives. The panel, spearheaded by retired IAS officer Sudhir Kumar Shrivastava, comprises various stakeholders tasked with assessing the feasibility of banning petrol and diesel vehicles in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The move comes in response to a suo-motu Public Interest Litigation, prompting the Bombay High Court to express concern over the detrimental effects of vehicular emissions on the city's air quality. The court highlighted that current solutions were insufficient to curb pollution, necessitating drastic measures.

With 48 lakh vehicles registered in Mumbai and new registrations increasing annually, the need for sustainable infrastructure becomes imperative. This committee's study, due in three months, will critically inform the region's policy on vehicular pollution and potentially set precedence for other regions grappling with similar challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025