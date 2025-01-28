Skoda's Strategic Indian Expansion: Aiming for Top Five Markets

Skoda, the Czech car manufacturer, is driving towards profitability in India this year by aiming to double its sales. The strategy includes entering the high-volume sub-compact SUV market with its new model, Kylaq, and boosting its presence in the Indian automotive sector.

According to Martin Jahn, Skoda's Board Member for Sales and Marketing, the company plans to expand its range of models, focusing on electric cars and localization, to scale operations. Skoda also intends to utilize India as an export hub, targeting markets in the Middle East, North Africa, and Australia.

Despite its strong performance in Europe, Skoda views India as a crucial market for diversification. The company aims to reinforce its existing product lineup, introduce cost-effective models, and improve service conditions, ultimately increasing volumes and achieving essential profitability.

(With inputs from agencies.)