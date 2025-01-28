Left Menu

Square Yards Tops Charts with 46% Revenue Surge

Square Yards, a leading proptech firm, reported a significant revenue increase of 46% in the first nine months of the 2024-25 fiscal year, reaching Rs 938.4 crore. The company witnessed strong demand in both its Indian and Dubai markets, marking its second consecutive year of profitability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 16:01 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 16:01 IST
Square Yards Tops Charts with 46% Revenue Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Square Yards, a prominent proptech company specializing in housing and home loan brokerage, has announced a remarkable 46% rise in revenue, reaching Rs 938.4 crore in the initial nine months of the 2024-25 fiscal year. This increase is attributed to robust demand for residential properties.

The firm's financial growth is notable, given that revenue stood at Rs 644.1 crore during the same period last year. Primarily operating in India and Dubai, Square Yards reported a 50% increase in Indian revenue, reaching Rs 759.6 crore from the earlier figure of Rs 506.7 crore.

Tanuj Shori, Founder and CEO of Square Yards, highlighted this period as their second consecutive year of profitability and their first year achieving operating cash flow break-even. The company anticipates closing the fiscal year with over USD 170 million in revenue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025