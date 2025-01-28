Square Yards Tops Charts with 46% Revenue Surge

Square Yards, a prominent proptech company specializing in housing and home loan brokerage, has announced a remarkable 46% rise in revenue, reaching Rs 938.4 crore in the initial nine months of the 2024-25 fiscal year. This increase is attributed to robust demand for residential properties.

The firm's financial growth is notable, given that revenue stood at Rs 644.1 crore during the same period last year. Primarily operating in India and Dubai, Square Yards reported a 50% increase in Indian revenue, reaching Rs 759.6 crore from the earlier figure of Rs 506.7 crore.

Tanuj Shori, Founder and CEO of Square Yards, highlighted this period as their second consecutive year of profitability and their first year achieving operating cash flow break-even. The company anticipates closing the fiscal year with over USD 170 million in revenue.

