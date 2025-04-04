Left Menu

Bare-Knuckle Fighters Set Stage for Electrifying Dubai Showdown

Fighters from 15 nations prepared for the electrifying BKFC 71 event with an intense face-off exhibition in Dubai at the Irish Village, organized by the World League of Fighters. The event showcased unique fighting styles ahead of an international combat on April 4th.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 18:19 IST
Bare-Knuckle Fighters Set Stage for Electrifying Dubai Showdown
Geronimo Dos Santos and Alexey Oleinik (Photo: World League of Fighters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The anticipation is palpable as fighters from 15 countries gathered at Dubai's Irish Village for an exclusive face-off event ahead of the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) on April 4th. The event marked a significant moment, with BKFC Founder and President David Feldman officiating the proceedings.

Prominent figures from diverse combat backgrounds, including MMA, boxing, and traditional Kun Khmer disciplines, are set to compete. Highlights included Austria's Islam Siszbulatov against Cambodia's Cheng Leang, and heavyweight contenders from around the globe displaying their readiness to enter the bare-knuckle arena.

This international assembly underscores the global appeal of BKFC, which features fighters from North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, promising fans an exhilarating and unprecedented showcase of combat skill and determination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025