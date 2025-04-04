Bare-Knuckle Fighters Set Stage for Electrifying Dubai Showdown
Fighters from 15 nations prepared for the electrifying BKFC 71 event with an intense face-off exhibition in Dubai at the Irish Village, organized by the World League of Fighters. The event showcased unique fighting styles ahead of an international combat on April 4th.
The anticipation is palpable as fighters from 15 countries gathered at Dubai's Irish Village for an exclusive face-off event ahead of the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) on April 4th. The event marked a significant moment, with BKFC Founder and President David Feldman officiating the proceedings.
Prominent figures from diverse combat backgrounds, including MMA, boxing, and traditional Kun Khmer disciplines, are set to compete. Highlights included Austria's Islam Siszbulatov against Cambodia's Cheng Leang, and heavyweight contenders from around the globe displaying their readiness to enter the bare-knuckle arena.
This international assembly underscores the global appeal of BKFC, which features fighters from North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, promising fans an exhilarating and unprecedented showcase of combat skill and determination.
