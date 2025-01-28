Left Menu

Shyam Metalics Reports Robust Q3 Growth with 56.3% Profit Surge

Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd reported a significant 56.3% increase in consolidated Profit After Tax, reaching Rs 197 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The company also saw a rise in revenue to Rs 3,753 crore. This growth highlights their commitment to diversifying and strengthening their market position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 16:44 IST
Integrated metal-producing company Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd (SMEL) has witnessed a noteworthy upswing in its financial performance for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The company announced a remarkable 56.3% rise in consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT), amounting to Rs 197 crore, compared to Rs 126 crore in the previous year.

Alongside the profit increase, SMEL's revenue climbed to Rs 3,753 crore from Rs 3,315 crore, marking significant growth. The company achieved an Operating EBITDA of Rs 456 crore. Vice Chairman and Managing Director Brij Bhushan Agarwal emphasized the ongoing expansion of their value-added product portfolio to further diversify and fortify their market position.

Shyam Metalics, mainly operating in India, focuses on producing a variety of metals, including steel, ferroalloys, and aluminum, across regions like West Bengal, Odisha, Girdih, and Madhya Pradesh. These developments underscore its commitment to growth and diversification within the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

