Hatsun Agro Expands Eastward with Milk Mantra Acquisition

Hatsun Agro Product Ltd has successfully completed its acquisition of Milk Mantra Dairy Pvt Ltd, the company behind the well-loved Milky Moo brand. This move significantly boosts Hatsun's footprint in Eastern India, a region with a burgeoning dairy market.

Chairman RG Chandramogan expressed enthusiasm for the addition of Milky Moo to Hatsun's portfolio, which includes established brands like Arun, ibaco, Hatsun, and Arokya. The acquisition not only fortifies Hatsun's dominance in South and West India but also marks a valuable expansion into the Eastern market, particularly in Odisha.

Milk Mantra's founder, Srikumar Misra, noted the strategic alignment between the two companies. He highlighted the vast resources and visionary leadership at Hatsun as instrumental in driving future growth and innovation. The acquisition is poised to enhance value delivery to consumers and farmers, extending beyond Odisha to potentially impact regions like northern Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)