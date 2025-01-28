Left Menu

Steady Climb in Housing Prices Driven by Premium Sales Boom

Housing prices are anticipated to rise by 3-4% in the upcoming fiscal year due to high base effects and enhanced supply as analyzed by India Ratings and Research. The agency projects a 5-6% year-on-year price hike in 2024-25, eventually moderating in 2025-26 as new launches impact the market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 18:10 IST
Steady Climb in Housing Prices Driven by Premium Sales Boom
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent analysis by India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra), housing prices are predicted to increase by 3-4% in the next fiscal year due to high base effects and improved supply.

The rating agency forecasts a 5-6% year-on-year increase for 2024-25, with the growth likely to moderate to 3-4% in 2025-26, attributed to market base effects and new property launches.

Although the residential real estate market is expected to register robust performance in 2024-25, with sales growth around 17% in area and 15% in units, driven by premium and luxury segments, a slowdown is expected in the luxury sector as affordability decreases and base effects settle in.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025