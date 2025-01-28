Left Menu

Diplomatic Breakthrough: Colombian Deportation Flights Resume

The Colombian air force has begun flights to repatriate individuals deported from the United States, following a diplomatic agreement. This move, facilitated by President Gustavo Petro, aims to lift U.S. visa restrictions on Colombians and prevent an impending economic crisis through bilateral collaboration.

Bogota | Updated: 28-01-2025 18:25 IST
The United States has initiated the repatriation of deported Colombians, as the first of two air force planes touched down in Bogota on Tuesday. This development comes in the wake of a diplomatic accord between Colombia and the U.S. aimed at addressing deportation policies.

After a tense period that saw threats of tariffs and visa measures, Colombian President Gustavo Petro played a crucial role in defusing the situation. Over the weekend, diplomats from both nations reached a consensus to resume deportation flights, thereby averting potential economic repercussions.

This agreement marks a significant step in U.S.-Colombian relations, with the expectation that it will lead to the lifting of visa restrictions and foster a more collaborative economic partnership, bolstering regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

