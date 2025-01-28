Behind the Wheel: The Struggles of India's Truck Drivers

A recent report from IIT Delhi reveals alarming health statistics about truck drivers in India. More than half of them struggle with vision issues, while significant numbers face elevated blood pressure and are at risk of high blood sugar levels.

The comprehensive study, which involved screening 50,000 truck drivers across six Indian states, emphasizes the critical health challenges faced by these vital workers. The findings also highlight mental health concerns, with approximately a third of drivers reporting moderate to high stress.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari acknowledged the transportation industry's challenges, citing a severe driver shortage. Efforts are underway to address this through enhanced driver training and digitization initiatives, aiming to improve their conditions.

