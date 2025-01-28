Left Menu

Behind the Wheel: The Struggles of India's Truck Drivers

A recent report from IIT Delhi highlights the health challenges faced by truck drivers in India. Many suffer from compromised vision, elevated blood pressure, and stress. The report reveals a shortage of drivers, with only 75 available for every 100 trucks, posing logistical challenges across the country.

A recent report from IIT Delhi reveals alarming health statistics about truck drivers in India. More than half of them struggle with vision issues, while significant numbers face elevated blood pressure and are at risk of high blood sugar levels.

The comprehensive study, which involved screening 50,000 truck drivers across six Indian states, emphasizes the critical health challenges faced by these vital workers. The findings also highlight mental health concerns, with approximately a third of drivers reporting moderate to high stress.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari acknowledged the transportation industry's challenges, citing a severe driver shortage. Efforts are underway to address this through enhanced driver training and digitization initiatives, aiming to improve their conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

