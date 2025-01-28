Adani Group's Historic Investment Wave in Odisha

The Adani Group has made a significant announcement, committing to invest Rs 2.3 lakh crore over the next five years in various sectors including power, cement, industrial parks, aluminum, and city gas expansion within Odisha. The announcement was made during the Utkarsh Odisha 2025 investor meeting, as confirmed by a company statement.

In a move described as the largest investment declaration made at the event, Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd., met with Odisha's Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majgi to discuss the investment plans and exchange memorandums of understanding. The investment aims at bolstering the state's industrial and infrastructural capabilities significantly.

Additional developments during the event included the commissioning of six projects under ATGL, such as an EV charging station at Bhubaneswar airport. Infrastructure projects like the LNG cum multi-fuel hub at Bhadrak and a domestic piped cooking gas installation at Bhadrak were also highlighted.

(With inputs from agencies.)