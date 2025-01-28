Inflight Drama: Plane Evacuation in South Korea

An Air Busan passenger plane carrying 176 people caught fire at Gimhae International Airport, South Korea, as it prepared for takeoff on Tuesday night, reports indicate.

The passengers, totaling 169, along with seven crew members, were safely evacuated using an inflatable slide, according to the Yonhap news agency. Although three people sustained injuries, none was reported to be in serious condition.

This incident adds to concerns following a fatal crash in December, where a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 failed to land safely, resulting in the deaths of 179 people in a tragic accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)