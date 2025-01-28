Left Menu

Inflight Drama: Plane Evacuation in South Korea

A plane at South Korea's Gimhae International Airport caught fire before takeoff, prompting an urgent evacuation. All 176 on board escaped safely. This incident follows a tragic December crash where a Jeju Air flight crash-landed, killing most passengers. Recent aviation mishaps raise serious safety concerns.

An Air Busan passenger plane carrying 176 people caught fire at Gimhae International Airport, South Korea, as it prepared for takeoff on Tuesday night, reports indicate.

The passengers, totaling 169, along with seven crew members, were safely evacuated using an inflatable slide, according to the Yonhap news agency. Although three people sustained injuries, none was reported to be in serious condition.

This incident adds to concerns following a fatal crash in December, where a Jeju Air Boeing 737-800 failed to land safely, resulting in the deaths of 179 people in a tragic accident.

