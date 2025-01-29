Left Menu

Tragedies at Religious Gatherings: A History of Stampedes in India

The Maha Kumbh Mela stampede in Uttar Pradesh, India, highlights a recurring tragedy at religious gatherings. Historical data shows significant incidents, with hundreds losing lives in overcrowded religious festivals. Past events include tragic stampedes at temples, during celebrations, and amidst large pilgrim gatherings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-01-2025 07:59 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 07:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a tragic turn of events, the Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh witnessed a deadly stampede on a significant holy day, leaving several feared dead. The religious gathering attracted millions and underscored a recurring issue at such events in India.

Looking back, the tragedy isn't isolated. In January 2025, six people perished in a stampede at a temple in Andhra Pradesh, while July 2024 saw 121 lives lost when a crowd surged to see a preacher in Uttar Pradesh. Stampedes at religious sites are distressingly common.

Historical data reveals other instances: 12 died at Vaishno Devi in 2022, and 115 were killed during a festival in Madhya Pradesh in 2013. Despite attempts to manage large gatherings, these incidents highlight the urgent need for better crowd control measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

