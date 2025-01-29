Tragedies at Religious Gatherings: A History of Stampedes in India

In a tragic turn of events, the Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh witnessed a deadly stampede on a significant holy day, leaving several feared dead. The religious gathering attracted millions and underscored a recurring issue at such events in India.

Looking back, the tragedy isn't isolated. In January 2025, six people perished in a stampede at a temple in Andhra Pradesh, while July 2024 saw 121 lives lost when a crowd surged to see a preacher in Uttar Pradesh. Stampedes at religious sites are distressingly common.

Historical data reveals other instances: 12 died at Vaishno Devi in 2022, and 115 were killed during a festival in Madhya Pradesh in 2013. Despite attempts to manage large gatherings, these incidents highlight the urgent need for better crowd control measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)