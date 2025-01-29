SOLIZE and Somkiat Chantra Set to Rev Up MotoGP 2025

SOLIZE Corporation, headquartered in Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, has inked a MotoGP sponsorship agreement for 2025 with the IDEMITSU Honda LCR Team. This renowned team, based in Monte Carlo, Monaco, has been competing in MotoGP since 2006, the summit of motorcycle racing.

Marking a historic entry, Thai racer Somkiat Chantra will debut as a full-time participant in the 2025 MotoGP season with IDEMITSU Honda LCR, starting with the Thai GP. In parallel, SOLIZE intends to bolster its position in Southeast Asia by establishing a subsidiary in Thailand by February 2025.

SOLIZE, a leader in digital manufacturing, aims to boost its outreach in the motorcycle industry through this sponsorship, providing significant technological support for the races. The collaboration highlights a shared commitment to proactive growth and potential milestones for SOLIZE and Chantra.

