Rushil Decor Reports Steady Revenue Growth Amid Strategic Expansions

Rushil Decor Limited has announced its financial results for Q3 FY25, revealing a year-on-year revenue growth of 9.3% for the nine months ended December 2024. Exports have notably boosted performance, with significant contributions from both the MDF and Laminates divisions. The company is expanding operations globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 29-01-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 14:47 IST
Rushil Decor Limited, a key player in sustainable wood products, has reported its financial results for the quarter ending December 2024. The company posted a year-on-year revenue increase of 9.3% for the nine-month period.

Exports have played a crucial role in the company's growth trajectory, with notable contributions from the MDF and Laminates divisions, reflecting robust international demand.

Strategic expansions, including a new facility in Gandhinagar, are on track to bolster Rushil Decor's market presence globally, particularly targeting the USA, Europe, and Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

