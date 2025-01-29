Rushil Decor Reports Steady Revenue Growth Amid Strategic Expansions

Rushil Decor Limited, a key player in sustainable wood products, has reported its financial results for the quarter ending December 2024. The company posted a year-on-year revenue increase of 9.3% for the nine-month period.

Exports have played a crucial role in the company's growth trajectory, with notable contributions from the MDF and Laminates divisions, reflecting robust international demand.

Strategic expansions, including a new facility in Gandhinagar, are on track to bolster Rushil Decor's market presence globally, particularly targeting the USA, Europe, and Australia.

