Bajaj Auto's Shares Surge as Profits Climb on Strong Exports

Shares of Bajaj Auto rose 3% on the BSE after the company reported an 8% increase in net profit for Q3 ending December 31, 2024, driven by robust exports. Total revenue was Rs 13,169 crore with sales of 12,24,472 units, marking a 2% increase over last year's figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 16:49 IST
Bajaj Auto shares increased by 3% on the BSE on Wednesday as the firm's net profit rose 8% in the third quarter ending December 31, 2024. The stock closed at Rs 8,648, but hit a high of Rs 8,803.70 during the day's trading session.

The company attributed the profit boost to strong export performance, with its market valuation rising by Rs 7,133.64 crore to reach Rs 2,41,501.98 crore. Bajaj Auto saw its net profit grow to Rs 2,196 crore, compared to Rs 2,033 crore in the same quarter last year.

Total revenue from operations reached Rs 13,169 crore for the quarter. Sales figures showed a 2% increase, with 12,24,472 units sold in Q3 as compared to 12,00,997 units during the same period of the previous year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

