Revolutionizing Footwear: India's First 100% Sustainable Brand

Go Planet-D by Debongo emerges as the world's first 100% sustainable and circular footwear brand, setting a benchmark for Indian businesses. Utilizing recyclable materials, it introduces a resale model, promising environmental impact reduction, zero waste, and affordability, making eco-friendly footwear accessible to all, regardless of social class.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kerala | Updated: 29-01-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 17:50 IST
Go Planet-D By Debongo Set to Become the World's First 100 Percent Sustainable and Circular Footwear Brand. Image Credit: ANI
Kochi, India – Go Planet-D by Debongo has made history as the world's first 100% sustainable and circular footwear brand. This pioneering effort marks a significant step forward for Indian businesses, highlighting India's growing influence on the global stage.

The brand has implemented a sustainable and circular business model to reduce environmental impact and promote eco-friendly practices. By focusing on recycling and reusing materials, the brand ensures that no waste is generated, making it the world's first zero wastage footwear brand. The footwear can be resold and renewed, creating a continuous cycle of use and recycling.

Go Planet-D by Debongo is poised to democratize sustainable fashion, offering affordable pricing to make eco-friendly shoes accessible to everyone. Conceived by VKC Razak, the initiative aims to spread the message of sustainability across all social classes, promoting equal opportunity. The brand is ready to bring this movement to the global stage, providing an eco-friendly alternative for conscious consumers worldwide.

