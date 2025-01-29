Left Menu

Denta Water and Infra Solutions Marks Strong Market Debut

Shares of Denta Water and Infra Solutions Ltd closed with nearly an 18% premium against the issue price. The company's IPO was oversubscribed 221.52 times. Denta is a notable player in water EPC services, using funds to meet working capital needs and corporate purposes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 17:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Denta Water and Infra Solutions Ltd surged on their debut, closing nearly 18% higher than the issue price of Rs 294.

The stock opened at Rs 330 on the BSE, ending at the upper circuit limit of Rs 346.45, marking a 17.84% rise. On the NSE, the stock opened at Rs 325 and concluded at Rs 341.25, showing a 16% increase.

The company's market cap was Rs 925.02 crore, with significant trading volume reported on both exchanges. The IPO, priced between Rs 279-294, was a fresh issue of 75 lakh shares, garnering 221.52 times subscriptions. Denta, a 2016-founded firm specializing in water management projects, will use Rs 150 crore from proceeds for working capital and other corporate needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

