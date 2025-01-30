Congestion Pricing Success in New York: Fewer Cars, Faster Commutes
New York's congestion pricing initiative has reduced the number of vehicles entering Manhattan by 1 million and decreased commuting times significantly since its inception. Subway ridership has surged, and bus services have improved considerably, as reported by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 02:25 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 02:25 IST
Since its implementation on January 5, New York's congestion pricing has effectively reduced vehicle entries into Manhattan by an impressive 1 million, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority revealed on Wednesday.
The initiative has resulted in a remarkable improvement in transit times, with inbound trips on all Hudson and East River crossings now 10% to 30% faster. Bus services have equally benefited from the program.
Subway ridership has witnessed substantial growth, increasing by 7.3% on weekdays and 12% on weekends as commuters capitalize on the more efficient system.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
A Rare Passover: Power Transition in U.S. Security
US Lawmaker Challenges DOJ Over Adani Case Ahead of Administration Transition
Greece Poised for Presidential Transition: A Conservative Bet
UN Experts Urge El Salvador to Revitalize Transitional Justice Efforts on 33rd Anniversary of Peace Accords
Biden's Final Bow: A Legacy in Transition