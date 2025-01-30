Left Menu

Congestion Pricing Success in New York: Fewer Cars, Faster Commutes

New York's congestion pricing initiative has reduced the number of vehicles entering Manhattan by 1 million and decreased commuting times significantly since its inception. Subway ridership has surged, and bus services have improved considerably, as reported by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

Updated: 30-01-2025 02:25 IST
Since its implementation on January 5, New York's congestion pricing has effectively reduced vehicle entries into Manhattan by an impressive 1 million, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority revealed on Wednesday.

The initiative has resulted in a remarkable improvement in transit times, with inbound trips on all Hudson and East River crossings now 10% to 30% faster. Bus services have equally benefited from the program.

Subway ridership has witnessed substantial growth, increasing by 7.3% on weekdays and 12% on weekends as commuters capitalize on the more efficient system.

