Tragic Mid-Air Collision at Reagan National Airport

A tragic mid-air collision has taken place between a PSA Airlines regional passenger jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan Washington National Airport, leading to significant aviation disruptions.

The incident, which occurred as the jet was approaching Reagan, has involved the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration in an investigation. This marks a stark reminder of potential aviation risks, despite there not being a fatal passenger accident in the U.S. since 2009.

Emergency response teams are conducting search and rescue operations in the adjacent Potomac River, while the National Transportation Safety Board gathers additional information. American Airlines, who operated the flight, has promised further updates.

(With inputs from agencies.)