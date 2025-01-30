Left Menu

Tragic Mid-Air Collision at Reagan National Airport

A mid-air collision occurred between a PSA regional jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan Washington National Airport. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating. The incident has halted operations at the airport as search and rescue teams work in the Potomac River.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 08:54 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 08:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic mid-air collision has taken place between a PSA Airlines regional passenger jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan Washington National Airport, leading to significant aviation disruptions.

The incident, which occurred as the jet was approaching Reagan, has involved the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration in an investigation. This marks a stark reminder of potential aviation risks, despite there not being a fatal passenger accident in the U.S. since 2009.

Emergency response teams are conducting search and rescue operations in the adjacent Potomac River, while the National Transportation Safety Board gathers additional information. American Airlines, who operated the flight, has promised further updates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

