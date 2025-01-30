Tragic Mid-Air Collision at Reagan National Airport
A mid-air collision occurred between a PSA regional jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan Washington National Airport. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating. The incident has halted operations at the airport as search and rescue teams work in the Potomac River.
A tragic mid-air collision has taken place between a PSA Airlines regional passenger jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan Washington National Airport, leading to significant aviation disruptions.
The incident, which occurred as the jet was approaching Reagan, has involved the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration in an investigation. This marks a stark reminder of potential aviation risks, despite there not being a fatal passenger accident in the U.S. since 2009.
Emergency response teams are conducting search and rescue operations in the adjacent Potomac River, while the National Transportation Safety Board gathers additional information. American Airlines, who operated the flight, has promised further updates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
FAA Veteran Chris Rocheleau to Return as Interim Chief
Tragic Incident at FAAMCH: Doctor Found Dead
SpaceX Rocket Debris Sparks FAA Investigation
NTSB Probes United Airlines' Mid-Air Incident
60 passengers and 4 crew were aboard passenger jet that collided with helicopter, reports AP CITING American Airlines.