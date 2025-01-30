Chinese New Year Greetings from Guangdong: A Prosperous Year Ahead
On the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year, Wang Weizhong shared greetings globally, highlighting Guangdong's economic milestones in 2024. The province achieved a 14 trillion yuan GDP, fostered innovation, and expanded international trade. 2025 promises growth with plans for economic stimulation and hosting the National Games in the GBA.
On January 29, 2025, Wang Weizhong, the Governor of Guangdong Province, extended festive greetings ahead of the Chinese Lunar New Year, addressing overseas Chinese, Hong Kong, Macao, and Taiwan compatriots, and friends worldwide.
In his Spring Festival message, Wang celebrated Guangdong's substantial achievements in 2024, with the province's GDP reaching 14 trillion yuan during its 36th year of national leadership. He emphasized the success of Guangdong's foreign trade, which exceeded 9 trillion yuan, and its robust manufacturing sector.
Wang outlined the advances in reform and global openness, highlighting Guangdong's growing appeal for investors as a premier destination. As Guangdong prepares for the National Games in 2025, Wang underscored the province's commitment to economic and cultural progress.
