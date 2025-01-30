Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Passenger Jet and Black Hawk Helicopter Crash into Potomac

A midair collision between an American Airlines regional jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter occurred over the Potomac River near Washington National Airport, leaving numerous casualties. The crash involved 64 people on the jet and 3 soldiers on the helicopter, prompting a significant search and rescue operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 11:19 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 10:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

In a tragic midair collision, an American Airlines regional passenger jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter crashed into the Potomac River near Reagan Washington National Airport, officials confirmed late Wednesday.

The jet carried 64 individuals, while the helicopter transported three soldiers. Reports indicated that emergency teams have recovered at least 18 bodies so far, as family members anxiously awaited news at the airport.

American Airlines CEO Robert Isom assured cooperation with the National Transportation Safety Board's investigation, while President Trump acknowledged the efforts of first responders in handling this devastating incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

