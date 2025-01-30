Tragic Collision: Passenger Jet and Black Hawk Helicopter Crash into Potomac

In a tragic midair collision, an American Airlines regional passenger jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter crashed into the Potomac River near Reagan Washington National Airport, officials confirmed late Wednesday.

The jet carried 64 individuals, while the helicopter transported three soldiers. Reports indicated that emergency teams have recovered at least 18 bodies so far, as family members anxiously awaited news at the airport.

American Airlines CEO Robert Isom assured cooperation with the National Transportation Safety Board's investigation, while President Trump acknowledged the efforts of first responders in handling this devastating incident.

