IndiGo Expands Prayagraj Flights for Mahakumbh Mela Surge

Amidst soaring demand for Prayagraj flights, IndiGo Airlines has significantly expanded its service capacity in response to the Mahakumbh Mela 2025. The event, which runs from January 13 to February 26, has prompted the airline to more than double its regular seating capacity to the Sangram city. A one-way flight from Mumbai to Prayagraj on January 31 is priced at approximately Rs 24,000, while routes from other major cities like Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad also reflect steep fares.

Initially, IndiGo planned a substantial boost in capacity; however, unexpected demand has led to additional flights. Over 165,000 seats are now available, connecting Prayagraj with 10 locations across India. New routes from Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and Jaipur complement existing links from major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Larger A321 aircraft have been introduced to enhance capacity on existing networks

This period will see IndiGo conduct nearly 900 flights to and from Prayagraj, up from 490 regular services. The airline is reallocating capacity from its network to manage the influx of passengers. IndiGo emphasizes its commitment to stabilizing airfares and offering a superior travel experience as it supports government efforts in facilitating pilgrim travel. The airline underscores its dedication to safe, reliable, and economical air travel, especially during culturally significant events.

(With inputs from agencies.)