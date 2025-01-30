Left Menu

IndiGo Expands Prayagraj Flights for Mahakumbh Mela Surge

IndiGo Airlines has ramped up its flights to and from Prayagraj to cater to the increased demand during the Mahakumbh Mela 2025. With over 165,000 seats now available, the airline has doubled its usual capacity, ensuring smooth travel for pilgrims attending this significant cultural event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 13:21 IST
IndiGo Expands Prayagraj Flights for Mahakumbh Mela Surge
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst soaring demand for Prayagraj flights, IndiGo Airlines has significantly expanded its service capacity in response to the Mahakumbh Mela 2025. The event, which runs from January 13 to February 26, has prompted the airline to more than double its regular seating capacity to the Sangram city. A one-way flight from Mumbai to Prayagraj on January 31 is priced at approximately Rs 24,000, while routes from other major cities like Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad also reflect steep fares.

Initially, IndiGo planned a substantial boost in capacity; however, unexpected demand has led to additional flights. Over 165,000 seats are now available, connecting Prayagraj with 10 locations across India. New routes from Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and Jaipur complement existing links from major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. Larger A321 aircraft have been introduced to enhance capacity on existing networks

This period will see IndiGo conduct nearly 900 flights to and from Prayagraj, up from 490 regular services. The airline is reallocating capacity from its network to manage the influx of passengers. IndiGo emphasizes its commitment to stabilizing airfares and offering a superior travel experience as it supports government efforts in facilitating pilgrim travel. The airline underscores its dedication to safe, reliable, and economical air travel, especially during culturally significant events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025