Midair Tragedy: Collision Over Potomac River

On Wednesday night, an American Airlines jet collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter over Washington. Air traffic control audio captured the moments before and after the crash, revealing the chaos and confusion. Both aircraft fell into the Potomac River, with operations at Reagan Washington National Airport halted indefinitely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 14:06 IST
Russian Mi-28 military helicopter Image Credit:

On a fateful Wednesday night, the skies over Washington witnessed a tragic midair collision between an American Airlines regional jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter. The crash took place over the frigid Potomac River, leaving a trail of chaos and confusion in its wake.

Audio recordings from LiveATC.net, a renowned source for in-flight communication, reveal the tense moments before the collision. Air traffic controllers attempted to direct the helicopter, PAT25, away from the jet, but the two aircraft tragically collided, resulting in an explosive fireball.

The incident was captured on a webcam, showing the devastating impact and aftermath. In response, Reagan Washington National Airport halted its operations indefinitely. Initial reports indicate no senior military officials were aboard the helicopter, while several U.S. Figure Skating members were on the American Airlines flight.

(With inputs from agencies.)

