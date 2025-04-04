Delhi's Road Revolution: Sahibi River Corridor to Ease Traffic Woes
The Delhi government plans to construct a road corridor along the Sahibi river and hand over four major roads to NHAI to improve connectivity and reduce traffic congestion. The initiative includes relocating a police outpost and creating a slip road to eliminate bottlenecks, enhancing access to key areas in the city.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi government has announced the construction of a new road corridor along both sides of the Sahibi river, aiming to alleviate traffic congestion and improve connectivity. This development was decided during a high-level meeting chaired by Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Verma.
In a significant move, four Public Works Department roads will be handed over to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for expansion and maintenance. This decision comes as part of an integrated effort to provide seamless connectivity to key areas in Delhi and reduce traffic bottlenecks.
Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the initiative is expected to transform Delhi's road infrastructure into a world-class network. The Sahibi river corridor, alongside other strategic improvements, will serve as a catalyst in making the city a modern, well-connected, and congestion-free urban space.
(With inputs from agencies.)
