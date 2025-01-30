Tragedy Strikes U.S. Figure Skating: Fatal Plane Crash Near Washington D.C.

A devastating plane crash involving U.S. Figure Skating members occurred on Wednesday, when an American Airlines regional flight collided mid-air with a U.S. Army helicopter near Reagan Washington National Airport. The flight was traveling from Wichita, Kansas, to Washington, D.C.

Many on board, including skaters, coaches, and family members, were returning from the National Development Camp and U.S. Figure Skating Championships. U.S. Figure Skating issued a heartfelt statement expressing grief and solidarity with the victims' families during this tragic time.

Russian media outlets reported that ice skating coaches and former world champions Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, along with their son Maxim, were among the passengers. The accident has left officials concerned about any potential survivors, given the severity of the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)