Arjun Kandhari Honored with Udyog Ratna Award for Real Estate Leadership

In a grand ceremony in Mumbai, Arjun Kandhari received the Udyog Ratna Award from the MIDC and Zee 24 News, applauding his leadership in real estate and community initiatives, underlined by the presentation of the award by Maharashtra Minister, Nitesh Rane.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 15:48 IST
Arjun Kandhari Honored with Udyog Ratna Award for Excellence in Youth Leadership. Image Credit: ANI
In a distinguished event held in Mumbai, Arjun Kandhari was honored with the Udyog Ratna Award. The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) alongside Zee 24 News Channel bestowed this accolade upon Kandhari, recognizing his exceptional leadership in the real estate sector and his significant contributions toward promoting youth leadership and community development.

The award was presented by Nitesh Rane Ji, the Honorable Minister of Ports Development of Maharashtra, acknowledging Kandhari's remarkable achievements and dedication to societal welfare. This esteemed accolade underscores Kandhari's commitment to excellence and stands as evidence of his positive influence on society. The Udyog Ratna Award, a state-level honor, celebrates individuals who have significantly impacted Maharashtra's industrial sector, with past honorees including the famed industrialist Ratan Tata.

Kandhari's accomplishment serves as a beacon of inspiration to aspiring entrepreneurs, showcasing the profound impact of responsible business practices on community betterment. His unwavering commitment to excellence and community service has solidified his status as a leading figure in the real estate industry, and the award is a fitting acknowledgment of his tireless efforts.

