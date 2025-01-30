Ajanta Pharma Reports Significant Quarterly Profit Rise
Ajanta Pharma announced an 11% increase in its consolidated profit after tax, reaching Rs 233 crore for the third quarter ending December 31, 2024. This is an improvement from the Rs 210 crore profit recorded in the same period last year. Revenue saw a modest increase, standing at Rs 1,146 crore, up from Rs 1,105 crore last year.
Following the announcement, Ajanta Pharma's shares closed 1.64% higher, priced at Rs 2,670.70 each on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
