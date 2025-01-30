Ajanta Pharma Reports Significant Quarterly Profit Rise

Ajanta Pharma has reported an impressive 11% rise in its consolidated profit after tax for the third quarter, ending December 31, 2024, amounting to Rs 233 crore.

This growth reflects an improvement from the Rs 210 crore profit it reported during the same quarter in the previous fiscal year. The company's revenue from operations experienced a boost, increasing to Rs 1,146 crore compared to Rs 1,105 crore the previous year.

Following the announcement, Ajanta Pharma's shares closed 1.64% higher, priced at Rs 2,670.70 each on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

(With inputs from agencies.)