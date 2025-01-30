Left Menu

Ajanta Pharma Reports Significant Quarterly Profit Rise

Ajanta Pharma announced an 11% increase in its consolidated profit after tax, reaching Rs 233 crore for the third quarter ending December 31, 2024. This is an improvement from the Rs 210 crore profit recorded in the same period last year. Revenue saw a modest increase, standing at Rs 1,146 crore, up from Rs 1,105 crore last year.

  • Country:
  • India

Ajanta Pharma has reported an impressive 11% rise in its consolidated profit after tax for the third quarter, ending December 31, 2024, amounting to Rs 233 crore.

This growth reflects an improvement from the Rs 210 crore profit it reported during the same quarter in the previous fiscal year. The company's revenue from operations experienced a boost, increasing to Rs 1,146 crore compared to Rs 1,105 crore the previous year.

Following the announcement, Ajanta Pharma's shares closed 1.64% higher, priced at Rs 2,670.70 each on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

