UK Ministers Push for Landmark Free Trade Agreement with India

The UK government is intensifying efforts to secure a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with India, as confirmed in Parliament. Talks will resume in Delhi, aiming to unlock economic growth and opportunities. The complex negotiations involve discussions on market access and diplomatic issues, including arbitrary detentions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 30-01-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 21:14 IST
The UK government is accelerating efforts to finalize a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with India. Ministers from the Department of Business and Trade are keen on securing what they describe as a 'significant prize' through this deal, as highlighted in a recent Parliamentary session.

Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds will journey to Delhi for talks, paused due to recent election cycles. These discussions hold potential to bolster the UK's economy by improving market access to India, projected to become the fourth-largest global importer by 2035.

Aside from economic growth, the negotiations are set to tackle diplomatic concerns. Labour MP Douglas McAllister has pressed for discussions on the detention of a UK citizen in India, insisting a resolution precedes any finalized trade deal.

