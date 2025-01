Deadly Collision: American Airlines Jet and U.S. Army Helicopter Crash

In a tragic aviation disaster, an American Airlines regional jet collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan Washington National Airport. Officials fear over 60 fatalities, with 28 bodies recovered so far, marking a dire event in nearly two decades.

The crash involved prominent figures like Russian-born former world skating champions Yevgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov. Reports confirmed, "there were no survivors," despite early hopes. Conditions remain challenging as recovery efforts continue amidst rough weather.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed both aircraft adhered to standard flight patterns, yet the fatal crash raises questions on preventability. President Trump plans addressing the public, amidst investigation efforts by National Transportation Safety Board, as flights gradually resume.

(With inputs from agencies.)