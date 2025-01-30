Concor Reports 4.51% Profit Increase, Announces Dividend

Container Corporation of India Ltd (Concor) has revealed a notable increase of 4.51% in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 340.52 crore for the third quarter ending December 2024. This performance marks an improvement over the net profit of Rs 325.81 crore reported in the same period last year.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations for this quarter was recorded at Rs 2,303.99 crore, a slight increase compared to Rs 2,302.12 crore in the previous year. Concor continues to maintain a strong financial standing despite challenges.

In addition, Concor's Board announced an interim dividend of 85% for the fiscal year 2024-25. This equates to Rs 4.25 per equity share of a Rs 5 face value, with the total payout amounting to Rs 258.95 crore, signaling confidence in the company's robust performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)