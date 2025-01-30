Tragic Collision: Army Helicopter and Passenger Jet Crash Near Washington
A U.S. Army helicopter on a training flight collided with a passenger jet near Washington, resulting in no survivors. The incident has raised questions about training near busy airports. An investigation is underway, and a 48-hour operational pause has been ordered for the unit involved.
A U.S. Army helicopter collided with a passenger jet near Washington, resulting in a tragic crash with no survivors, officials confirmed on Thursday. The helicopter, operated by a seasoned crew using night-vision goggles, was on a training mission when the incident occurred.
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth revealed the crash happened during a required annual night evaluation. Investigators are analyzing if the helicopter maintained the correct elevation and course. The Pentagon ordered a 48-hour grounding of the Virginia-based unit involved.
Army secretary nominee Daniel Driscoll called the crash preventable and highlighted the need for better training protocols near busy airports. The helicopter belonged to the 12th Aviation Battalion and routinely operates in the U.S. capital area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
