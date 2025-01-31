Left Menu

Air Tragedy: Data Recorder Recovered from Fatal Collision

The National Transportation Safety Board has recovered a data recorder from an American Airlines regional jet involved in a fatal collision with a U.S. Army helicopter near Washington, killing 67 people. The NTSB expressed confidence in recovering the data from both aircraft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 31-01-2025 05:00 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 05:00 IST
The National Transportation Safety Board has successfully retrieved a data recorder from the American Airlines regional jet that tragically collided with a U.S. Army helicopter near Washington, resulting in 67 fatalities, as reported by Senator Maria Cantwell to Reuters.

The agency has not provided further comments on the ongoing investigation.

NTSB board member Todd Inman previously assured that the board was confident in its ability to recover crucial recording devices from both the plane and helicopter involved in the collision.

