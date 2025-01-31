Air Tragedy: Data Recorder Recovered from Fatal Collision

The National Transportation Safety Board has successfully retrieved a data recorder from the American Airlines regional jet that tragically collided with a U.S. Army helicopter near Washington, resulting in 67 fatalities, as reported by Senator Maria Cantwell to Reuters.

The agency has not provided further comments on the ongoing investigation.

NTSB board member Todd Inman previously assured that the board was confident in its ability to recover crucial recording devices from both the plane and helicopter involved in the collision.

(With inputs from agencies.)