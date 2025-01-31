Left Menu

FAA Reform on the Horizon After Tragic Collision

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy plans to announce reforms for the Federal Aviation Administration following a fatal accident involving an American Airlines regional and Army helicopter. President Trump has also ordered an immediate aviation safety assessment amid his criticisms of diversity efforts at the FAA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 31-01-2025 09:43 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 09:28 IST
After a tragic collision between an American Airlines regional aircraft and an Army helicopter resulted in 67 deaths, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced impending reforms for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Duffy revealed his intentions via a statement on X, aiming to address safety concerns soon.

In response to the deadly crash, President Donald Trump has mandated an immediate assessment of aviation safety procedures. The President's directive comes in the context of his ongoing criticisms of the FAA's diversity initiatives, which he has labeled as ineffective.

The need for swift action in the aviation sector is clear, and Duffy's forthcoming plan is expected to tackle key safety and operational protocols. The aviation community and public eagerly anticipate the details of these proposed reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

