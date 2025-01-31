Left Menu

India's Infrastructure Investment: A 20-Year Roadmap for Growth

The Economic Survey calls for a major increase in India's infrastructure investment and private sector involvement over the next two decades. It stresses the importance of sustainable practices and a coordinated effort among stakeholders to support high growth rates and meet the country's infrastructure needs.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a detailed presentation on Friday, the Economic Survey underscored India's critical need for sustained infrastructure investments over the next 20 years to maintain a high growth trajectory. It prominently called for the private sector's role to expand in crucial infrastructure areas, complementing government capital expenditure.

The survey pointed out the vital need for private involvement in elements like planning, financing, construction, maintenance, and monetization. While financial regulators have implemented reforms to enhance private participation, the country's current private investment levels remain insufficient for its burgeoning infrastructure needs.

A well-coordinated approach from federal, state, and local authorities, alongside financial players, experts, and the private sector, is deemed necessary to boost private involvement. The report identified a major challenge as the need to strengthen capacities in project conceptualization, sector-specific strategic execution, risk and revenue sharing, contract management, and conflict resolution.

Government actions have introduced several models, such as build-operate-transfer (BOT), design-build-finance-operate-transfer (DBFOT), and hybrid annuity to promote private investment. Initiatives like the National Infrastructure Pipeline, National Monetization Pipeline, and PM-Gati Shakti are aimed at overcoming investment hurdles.

The survey also emphasized sustainable infrastructure, with efforts to incorporate eco-friendly materials and methods in sectors like highways, waterways, energy, and waste management, aligning with a global shift towards sustainability and India's Net Zero goal.

Focus remains on building integrated transport networks, modernizing assets, and fostering disaster-resilient urbanization. The survey accentuated expanding rural infrastructure, preserving heritage sites, and boosting renewable energy capacities, depicting a comprehensive roadmap for infrastructure development in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

