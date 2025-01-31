Left Menu

India's Manufacturing Ambitions in a Challenging Global Environment

India aims to become a manufacturing powerhouse amidst global challenges, as highlighted by the Economic Survey 2024-2025. The report stresses the need for collaboration across all sectors to reduce reliance on China for critical resources and support domestic manufacturing efforts, particularly in renewable energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 14:50 IST
India's Manufacturing Ambitions in a Challenging Global Environment
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Economic Survey 2024-2025, released on Friday, highlights the necessity of combined efforts from government, private sectors, academia, and financial stakeholders to transform India into a manufacturing powerhouse amid global uncertainties.

With China's influence in global manufacturing and energy transition ecosystems, India faces challenges in reducing dependency on Chinese resources for its energy goals. The survey underscores the strategic advantage China holds in accessing and controlling pivotal resources for global supply chains.

The report calls for reinforcing domestic manufacturing through initiatives like the Production Linked Incentive scheme to enhance renewable energy targets, reduce costs, improve energy security, and create jobs. Collaborative efforts must be broadened to realize India's ambitions in a less supportive global scenario.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025