India's Fiscal Balancing Act: 2024-25 Targets in Focus

Data released by the Controller General of Accounts highlights that India's fiscal deficit has reached 56.7% of its annual target by the conclusion of December 2024.

In concrete terms, this gap between governmental expenditure and revenue amounted to Rs 9.14 lakh crore during the April-December period of the 2024-25 financial year.

The Indian government remains committed to reducing the fiscal deficit to 4.9% of the gross domestic product by the fiscal year-end, as stated in the Union Budget, following a deficit rate of 5.6% last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)