India's Fiscal Balancing Act: 2024-25 Targets in Focus

India's fiscal deficit reached 56.7% of its annual target by December 2024. The deficit, amounting to Rs 9.14 lakh crore, reflects a slight increase from the previous year. The government aims to reduce this deficit to 4.9% of GDP by the end of the 2024-25 fiscal year, as outlined in its Budget.

Data released by the Controller General of Accounts highlights that India's fiscal deficit has reached 56.7% of its annual target by the conclusion of December 2024.

In concrete terms, this gap between governmental expenditure and revenue amounted to Rs 9.14 lakh crore during the April-December period of the 2024-25 financial year.

The Indian government remains committed to reducing the fiscal deficit to 4.9% of the gross domestic product by the fiscal year-end, as stated in the Union Budget, following a deficit rate of 5.6% last year.

