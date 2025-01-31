Tragic Collision: Pickup Van Overturns on Auto-Rickshaw in Bareilly
Two people lost their lives and five others were injured in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, when a pickup van overturned on an auto-rickshaw. The accident happened near the Doordarshan Tower as the auto passengers were returning post a train cancellation. Investigation is ongoing.
In a tragic accident in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, two individuals lost their lives and five were injured when a pickup van lost control and collided with an auto-rickshaw late Thursday night.
The unfortunate incident occurred around 11 p.m. near the Doordarshan Tower as the passengers of the auto-rickshaw were heading back home after their train ride was unexpectedly canceled.
Authorities have confirmed the deceased as 53-year-old Kanti Devi and 23-year-old Visvakarma, both of whom died on the spot. The injured have been transported to a local hospital for treatment, and an investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the accident.
