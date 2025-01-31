Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Pickup Van Overturns on Auto-Rickshaw in Bareilly

Two people lost their lives and five others were injured in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, when a pickup van overturned on an auto-rickshaw. The accident happened near the Doordarshan Tower as the auto passengers were returning post a train cancellation. Investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 31-01-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 17:31 IST
Tragic Collision: Pickup Van Overturns on Auto-Rickshaw in Bareilly
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic accident in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, two individuals lost their lives and five were injured when a pickup van lost control and collided with an auto-rickshaw late Thursday night.

The unfortunate incident occurred around 11 p.m. near the Doordarshan Tower as the passengers of the auto-rickshaw were heading back home after their train ride was unexpectedly canceled.

Authorities have confirmed the deceased as 53-year-old Kanti Devi and 23-year-old Visvakarma, both of whom died on the spot. The injured have been transported to a local hospital for treatment, and an investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025