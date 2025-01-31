Vintage Coffee Brews a Profitable Third Quarter

Vintage Coffee and Beverages Ltd (VCBL) has reported a substantial increase in its consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 12.45 crore in the third quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year. This marks a more than three-fold jump from the Rs 3.59 crore reported in the same period last year, attributed to robust sales performance.

The company's total revenue surged to Rs 88.90 crore for the December quarter, climbing significantly from Rs 37.85 crore reported a year ago, as disclosed in a regulatory filing. VCBL's Managing Director, Balakrishna Tati, unveiled ambitious plans to expand the company's production capacity by an additional 4,500 metric tonnes per annum (TPA). This expansion is expected to be completed by Q4 FY26 and will be funded entirely through internal accruals.

'By increasing our production capacity by nearly 70% to 11,000 TPA, we are solidifying our stance as India's leading supplier of soluble coffee and reaffirming our dedication to generating long-term value for stakeholders,' Tati stated. The new production line will be installed at the company's subsidiary VCPL, near Hyderabad, raising total production capacity from the current 6,500 TPA to 11,000 TPA.

