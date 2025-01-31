Racing Against Time: Clearing Hazardous Debris After LA Fires

In the aftermath of this month's devastating blazes in Los Angeles, the urgent task of clearing hazardous debris is underway. Workers are meticulously navigating through fire-ravaged sites, handpicking and sorting hazardous materials, as part of a delicate prelude to the massive rebuilding effort.

Directed by President Donald Trump's administration, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is spearheading this rapid cleanup with a deadline looming over them. The challenge is immense, with over 13,500 properties needing assessment and only a fraction cleared so far, amid fears of lingering pollutants.

As the EPA mobilizes additional personnel and resources, residents remain concerned about the long-term impact of potential toxins in their neighborhoods. Meanwhile, federally designated sites are being used for temporary debris storage, despite local apprehensions.

