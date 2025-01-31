Tragedy in the Skies: Potomac River Aviation Disaster Shakes the Nation

In a devastating turn of events, a midair collision over the Potomac River claimed 67 lives, marking the deadliest aviation disaster in the United States in nearly 25 years. This tragic incident involved an American Airlines plane and a military helicopter as the aircraft approached the Ronald Reagan National Airport.

Recovery operations are in full swing, with over 40 bodies already retrieved from the river. The examination of recovered cockpit and flight data recorders is providing crucial insights into the collision's causation, as investigators assess pilot actions and air traffic control protocols involved in the mishap.

The Department of Defense has highlighted the importance of military training flights in the DC area, emphasizing the necessity to balance operational preparation with public safety. As flight operations resume, officials remain focused on uncovering the key factors behind this devastating accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)