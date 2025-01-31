Mizoram's 'Bana Kaih' Scheme: A Boost for Laborers' Financial Prospects

Mizoram's Minister of Labour, Lalnghinglova Hmar, has announced that the state government is set to roll out the 'Bana Kaih' scheme, aimed at improving the financial wellbeing of laborers. Speaking on behalf of the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government, he detailed the initiative's objectives to enhance economic opportunities for this demographic.

The 'Bana Kaih' program, which was launched last year in September, represents the state's flagship effort to extend financial support and assistance chiefly to entrepreneurs and farmers. This initiative includes a series of targeted programs designed to bolster economic growth and encourage self-sufficiency among Mizoram's workforce.

According to a recent statement, the scheme will be implemented through the Mizoram Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board. Minister Hmar highlighted the need for intervention, as Mizoram is a small state, and he called on Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to consider easing certain labor law constraints.

