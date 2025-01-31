Left Menu

India and Maldives Unite Amid Economic Turbulence

India stays closely engaged with the Maldives as it faces an economic crisis due to debt distress. Recent agreements in the Maldives may cause revenue losses, prompting India to reconsider its policies. Meanwhile, India also emphasizes honoring agreements in talks with Bangladesh's border forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 21:38 IST
India and Maldives Unite Amid Economic Turbulence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amid an economic crisis in the Maldives, India announced on Friday its ongoing engagement with the island nation. The Maldives' economy is under significant strain primarily due to debt distress.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated during a media briefing that India is in active communication with Maldivian authorities about their challenges. He also noted concerns regarding latest agreements by the Maldivian government that may lead to revenue losses.

On a separate note, Jaiswal addressed upcoming discussions between the Border Security Force and Bangladesh's Border Guards, emphasizing the importance of honoring mutually-agreed agreements to support border security and trade between the nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025