India and Maldives Unite Amid Economic Turbulence
India stays closely engaged with the Maldives as it faces an economic crisis due to debt distress. Recent agreements in the Maldives may cause revenue losses, prompting India to reconsider its policies. Meanwhile, India also emphasizes honoring agreements in talks with Bangladesh's border forces.
- Country:
- India
Amid an economic crisis in the Maldives, India announced on Friday its ongoing engagement with the island nation. The Maldives' economy is under significant strain primarily due to debt distress.
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated during a media briefing that India is in active communication with Maldivian authorities about their challenges. He also noted concerns regarding latest agreements by the Maldivian government that may lead to revenue losses.
On a separate note, Jaiswal addressed upcoming discussions between the Border Security Force and Bangladesh's Border Guards, emphasizing the importance of honoring mutually-agreed agreements to support border security and trade between the nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
