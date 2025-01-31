India and Maldives Unite Amid Economic Turbulence

Amid an economic crisis in the Maldives, India announced on Friday its ongoing engagement with the island nation. The Maldives' economy is under significant strain primarily due to debt distress.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated during a media briefing that India is in active communication with Maldivian authorities about their challenges. He also noted concerns regarding latest agreements by the Maldivian government that may lead to revenue losses.

On a separate note, Jaiswal addressed upcoming discussions between the Border Security Force and Bangladesh's Border Guards, emphasizing the importance of honoring mutually-agreed agreements to support border security and trade between the nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)