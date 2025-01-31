Tragic Accident: Two Dead in Bareilly Van Overturn
In Bareilly city, a pick-up van lost control and overturned on an auto-rickshaw, resulting in the death of two people and injuring five others. The incident occurred late Thursday night as passengers in the auto were returning from a cancelled train journey.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 31-01-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 21:56 IST
- Country:
- India
A fatal accident occurred in Bareilly city late Thursday night, claiming two lives and injuring five others, authorities confirmed on Friday.
The mishap took place when a pick-up van, traveling from Ramganga near Doordarshan Tower, lost control and flipped over an auto-rickshaw.
The victims, identified as Kanti Devi and Vishwakarma, were traveling in the auto, which was headed back after a canceled train journey. The injured have been hospitalized and the deceased's bodies sent for post-mortem.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan injured in knife attack by intruder at his house in Mumbai; hospitalised: Police.
Two commandos of CRPF's CoBRA unit injured as IED planted by Naxalites explodes in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district: Police.
Suspension Shock: Police Under Scrutiny in BJP Leader Assault Case
Attack on Saif Ali Khan: Star's house help files police complaint against unidentified intruder for trespassing, attempt to murder.
Visuals of intruder at Saif Ali Khan's Bandra apartment building traced at 6th floor, star lives on 12th floor: police sources.