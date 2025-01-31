Left Menu

Tragic Accident: Two Dead in Bareilly Van Overturn

In Bareilly city, a pick-up van lost control and overturned on an auto-rickshaw, resulting in the death of two people and injuring five others. The incident occurred late Thursday night as passengers in the auto were returning from a cancelled train journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 31-01-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 21:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A fatal accident occurred in Bareilly city late Thursday night, claiming two lives and injuring five others, authorities confirmed on Friday.

The mishap took place when a pick-up van, traveling from Ramganga near Doordarshan Tower, lost control and flipped over an auto-rickshaw.

The victims, identified as Kanti Devi and Vishwakarma, were traveling in the auto, which was headed back after a canceled train journey. The injured have been hospitalized and the deceased's bodies sent for post-mortem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

