Tragic Accident: Two Dead in Bareilly Van Overturn

A fatal accident occurred in Bareilly city late Thursday night, claiming two lives and injuring five others, authorities confirmed on Friday.

The mishap took place when a pick-up van, traveling from Ramganga near Doordarshan Tower, lost control and flipped over an auto-rickshaw.

The victims, identified as Kanti Devi and Vishwakarma, were traveling in the auto, which was headed back after a canceled train journey. The injured have been hospitalized and the deceased's bodies sent for post-mortem.

(With inputs from agencies.)